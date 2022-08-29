2020 Hyundai KONA

$25,991 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 2 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9283381

9283381 Stock #: F4MJ11

F4MJ11 VIN: KM8K1CAA5LU401664

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Chalk White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4MJ11

Mileage 75,231 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes All Wheel Drive Tow/Haul Mode Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 3.648 Axle Ratio 50 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 1,900 kgs Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder DOHC 422.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Bluetooth hands-free phone system Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Carpet Floor Covering Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Spoiler Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum Tires: P205/60R16 All-Season Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Streaming Audio Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display, 6 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, iPod/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted), Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Additional Features Lock up torque converter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag sequential shift mode 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive console mounted shift lever transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display iPod/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.