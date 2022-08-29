Menu
2020 Hyundai KONA

37,000 KM

Details Description

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Ultimate AWD - Sunroof, Htd Lthr, Nav, Carplay, Warranty!

Location

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

37,000KM
Used
  • VIN: KM8K5CA52LU438906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUNSET ORANGE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** TOP TRIM AWD ULTIMATE PACKAGE! *** LOW LOW KM! ONLY 37K KM!! *** WIRELESS CHARGING + NAVIGATION + HEATED LEATHER SEATS + SUNROOF!! *** Absolute top trim Ultimate Kona! Ticks off every box... a fuel sipping turbo delivering an EPA rated 29 MPG Highway, incredible looks, luxury fit and finish, and AWD comfort and safety! This Killer Kona is loaded with features like Power SUNROOF......Roof Rails......Premium LEATHER Interior w/ Contrast Orange Stitching......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Control......Multistage HEATED SEATS......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Control......HEATED STEERING Wheel......Lane Keep Assist System......Blind Spot Monitoring System......Adaptive Radar Cruise Control......Handsfree BLUETOOTH Connectivity......Upgraded 8 INCH TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......NAVIGATION Package......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......Premium INFINITY AUDIO System......APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO Capability......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......WIRELESS CHARGING Pad......Bluelink Remote Access Ready......HEADS UP DISPLAY (HUD)......Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener......Drive Mode Select (Normal, Eco, Sport)......ALL WHEEL DRIVE / AWD / 4WD System......Fuel Sipping 1.6L Turbo Motor......and 18 Inch Alloy Wheels!

This Hyundai Kona Ultimate 4WD Comes with all original books and manuals, two sets of keys and fobs, balance of Factory 5YR HYUNDAI WARRANTY, and custom fitted Kona mats. Yes, just 37,000KM! Now priced to sell at just $34,800 with dealer arranged financing and extended warranty options available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

