Dealer permit #5561 Dealer permit #4423

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

117,100 KM

$32,992

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Luxury Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Local Trade

12046873

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Luxury Clean CARFAX | One Owner | Local Trade

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$32,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,100KM
VIN KM8R3DHE5LU163614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonlight Cloud
  • Interior Colour Harbour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Your experience is everything.



Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT 24-Valve V6
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters and shift-by-wire
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Wheels: 20" Machined Finish Split 5-Spoke Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Additional Features

height adjustment
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
power recline
Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Power Fold Into Floor
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 630-Watts
10.25" colour touchscreen
onboard navigation and traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)
map care
harman/kardon 12-speaker audio
QuantumLogic surround w/Clari-Fi music restoration technology
in-car intercom w/driver talk
multiple device connection for up to two devices and BlueLink connected vehicle system
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front
8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

$32,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Hyundai PALISADE