2020 Hyundai PALISADE

+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
+ taxes & licensing
Start Your Vehicle from Your Smart Phone, Turn Your Heated Steering Wheel and Heated Mirrors, Adjust Your Climate Control Depending on The Weather Condition Outside.
This Vehicle Also Comes Equipped With Heated and Ventilated Front and Rear Seats, Nappa Leather Interior with Ambient lighting, Harman Kardon Premium Sound, 12.3 Inch Touch Screen with Navigation, Wireless Charging, 360 View Camera, Power Folding and Reclining 3rd Row Seating, LED Lighting, Dual Sunroof and much more !
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6