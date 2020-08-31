Menu
2020 Hyundai PALISADE

18,235 KM

$52,990

+ tax & licensing
$52,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai PALISADE

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Local Lease Return No Accident

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Local Lease Return No Accident

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 5785011
  2. 5785011
$52,990

+ taxes & licensing

18,235KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 5785011
  Stock #: F3KXWX
  VIN: KM8R5DHE4LU056273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Graphite
  • Interior Colour Olive Green
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Start Your Vehicle from Your Smart Phone, Turn Your Heated Steering Wheel and Heated Mirrors, Adjust Your Climate Control Depending on The Weather Condition Outside.

This Vehicle Also Comes Equipped With Heated and Ventilated Front and Rear Seats, Nappa Leather Interior with Ambient lighting, Harman Kardon Premium Sound, 12.3 Inch Touch Screen with Navigation, Wireless Charging, 360 View Camera, Power Folding and Reclining 3rd Row Seating, LED Lighting, Dual Sunroof and much more !
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive
remote start
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Knee Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Cooled Rear Seats
Parking Aid Sensor
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Dual Moon Roof
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Wheels: 20" Premium Finish 14-Spoke Aluminum
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
6 Cyl V6 Engine

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

