2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Vehicle Features

Powertrain All Wheel Drive Convenience remote start Rain sensor wipers Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS 3RD ROW SEATING Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Driver Knee Airbag Child-Safety Locks Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation System Heads-Up Display Heated Leather Steering Wheel Cooled Rear Seats Parking Aid Sensor Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Dual Moon Roof Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel Wheels: 20" Premium Finish 14-Spoke Aluminum Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot 8 Spd Automatic Transmission 6 Cyl V6 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.