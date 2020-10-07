2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Vehicle Features

Safety Heated Mirrors Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Convenience Keyless Entry remote start Rain sensor wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Comfort rear air conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS 3RD ROW SEATING Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation System Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Heads-Up Display Telematics Keyless Start Heated Leather Steering Wheel Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Cooled Rear Seats Restricted Driving Mode Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Smart Device Integration Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Dual Moon Roof Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel Wheels: 20" Premium Finish 14-Spoke Aluminum Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot 8 Spd Automatic Transmission 6 Cyl V6 Engine Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 630-Watts 10.25" colour touchscreen onboard navigation and traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE) map care harman/kardon 12-speaker audio QuantumLogic surround w/Clari-Fi music restoration

