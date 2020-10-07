Menu
2020 Hyundai PALISADE

11,559 KM

Details Description Features

$52,990

+ tax & licensing
$52,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Head Up Display | Bluelink | 360 Camera

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate Head Up Display | Bluelink | 360 Camera

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$52,990

+ taxes & licensing

11,559KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5990142
  Stock #: F3N89R
  VIN: KM8R5DHE7LU053741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hyper White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3N89R
  • Mileage 11,559 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Trade and Rear Opportunity !!! This Flagship SUV Comes Fully Loaded With:

Heated and ventilated front and rear seats

12.3 inch touch screen with navigation and telematics

360 view camera with front and rear parking proximity sensors

LED lighting

Bluelink remote start

20 inch premium wheels

Harman Kardon Premium stereo

Ambient LED lighting

Wireless charger

Dual sunroof and much more !!!
Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned - Keep Reading to See Why This Matters!

This is the top-of-the-line Santa Fe and was just traded-in. Purchased and serviced at Birchwood Hyundai.

As a Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle this Santa Fe will receive:
*A rigorous 120-point inspection by a Hyundai Certified Technician!
*Receive an additional 1-year/20,000km Hyundai Warranty!
*Receive special finance rates, starting at only 0.99%!

Contact us today to see this like-new 2019 Santa Fe Ultimate!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Keyless Entry
remote start
Rain sensor wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
3RD ROW SEATING
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Keyless Start
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Cooled Rear Seats
Restricted Driving Mode
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Dual Moon Roof
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Wheels: 20" Premium Finish 14-Spoke Aluminum
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 630-Watts
10.25" colour touchscreen
onboard navigation and traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)
map care
harman/kardon 12-speaker audio
QuantumLogic surround w/Clari-Fi music restoration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

