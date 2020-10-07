2020 Hyundai PALISADE

+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
+ taxes & licensing
Fresh Trade and Rear Opportunity !!! This Flagship SUV Comes Fully Loaded With:
Heated and ventilated front and rear seats
12.3 inch touch screen with navigation and telematics
360 view camera with front and rear parking proximity sensors
LED lighting
Bluelink remote start
20 inch premium wheels
Harman Kardon Premium stereo
Ambient LED lighting
Wireless charger
Dual sunroof and much more !!!
Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned - Keep Reading to See Why This Matters!
This is the top-of-the-line Santa Fe and was just traded-in. Purchased and serviced at Birchwood Hyundai.
As a Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle this Santa Fe will receive:
*A rigorous 120-point inspection by a Hyundai Certified Technician!
*Receive an additional 1-year/20,000km Hyundai Warranty!
*Receive special finance rates, starting at only 0.99%!
Contact us today to see this like-new 2019 Santa Fe Ultimate!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6