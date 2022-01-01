2020 Hyundai PALISADE

$56,989 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 9 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8072815

8072815 Stock #: F4BXRR

F4BXRR VIN: KM8R5DHE5LU162053

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Moonlight Cloud

Interior Colour Midnight Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4BXRR

Mileage 18,922 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness 180 Amp Alternator Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 71 L Fuel Tank 3.648 Axle Ratio Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT 24-Valve V6 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters and shift-by-wire GVWR: 2,663 kgs Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Interior Security System Cruise Control Compass rear window defogger HEAD-UP DISPLAY Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering Full Simulated Suede Headliner Leather Door Trim Insert Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Memory Settings Include Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest 8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt 10-Way Driver Seat Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Nappa Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Restricted Driving Mode Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) Left Side Camera Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) Right Side Camera Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Cruise Control-Steering Assist Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Metal-look grille LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent TIRES: 245/50R20 AS Wheels: 20" Premium Finish 14-Spoke Aluminum Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Additional Features Anti-Starter Heads-Up Display Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.