2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Listing ID: 8798027

8798027 Stock #: F4M2M7

F4M2M7 VIN: KM8R3DHE2LU073448

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Steel Graphite

Interior Colour Obsidian Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 19,822 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness 180 Amp Alternator Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 71 L Fuel Tank 3.648 Axle Ratio Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT 24-Valve V6 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters and shift-by-wire GVWR: 2,663 kgs Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Interior Security System tilt steering Compass PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Smart Device Integration Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Memory Settings Include Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest 8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt 10-Way Driver Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access Analog Appearance Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Convenience Intermittent Wipers Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Lane Follow Assist (LFA) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Surround View Monitor (SVM) / Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) Left Side Camera Surround View Monitor (SVM) / Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) Right Side Camera Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Metal-look grille Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert TIRES: 245/50R20 AS Wheels: 20" Machined Finish Split 5-Spoke Aluminum Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Pearlcoat Paint Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Additional Features Anti-Starter Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Variable Speed

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.