$54,991+ tax & licensing
$54,991
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai
204-633-2420
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
Luxury Certified | No Accident | Navigation
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$54,991
+ taxes & licensing
19,822KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8798027
- Stock #: F4M2M7
- VIN: KM8R3DHE2LU073448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel Graphite
- Interior Colour Obsidian Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 19,822 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming Soon
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
71 L Fuel Tank
3.648 Axle Ratio
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT 24-Valve V6
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters and shift-by-wire
GVWR: 2,663 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Security System
tilt steering
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Memory Settings Include
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
10-Way Driver Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Surround View Monitor (SVM) / Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) Left Side Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) / Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) Right Side Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
TIRES: 245/50R20 AS
Wheels: 20" Machined Finish Split 5-Spoke Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Pearlcoat Paint
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Anti-Starter
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Variable Speed
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6