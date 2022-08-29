Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

50,962 KM

Details Description Features

$52,554

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$52,554

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai PALISADE

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate HUD | Heated & Cooled 1st & 2nd Row | Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate HUD | Heated & Cooled 1st & 2nd Row | Navigation

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 9020857
  2. 9020857
  3. 9020857
  4. 9020857
  5. 9020857
  6. 9020857
  7. 9020857
  8. 9020857
  9. 9020857
  10. 9020857
  11. 9020857
  12. 9020857
Contact Seller
Sale

$52,554

+ taxes & licensing

50,962KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9020857
  • Stock #: F4R1J6
  • VIN: KM8R5DHEXLU045584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Graphite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4R1J6
  • Mileage 50,962 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! New Price!

2020 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate V6 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD Steel Graphite

-Blind Spot Detection
-Remote Start
-12 Speakers
-Active Cruise Control
-AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
-Auto High-beam Headlights
-Automatic temperature control
-Emergency communication system: BlueLink
-Front dual zone A/C
-Fully automatic headlights
-harman/kardon® Speakers
-Heads-Up Display
-Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
-Heated rear seats
-Heated steering wheel
-Illuminated entry
-Low tire pressure warning
-Memory seat
-Navigation System
-Power driver seat
-Power Liftgate
-Power moonroof
-Power passenger seat
-Premium Nappa Leather Seating Surfaces
-Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System
-Rain sensing wipers
-Rear air conditioning
-Reclining 3rd row seat
-Sun blinds
-Ventilated rear seats
-Wheels: 20" Premium Finish 14-Spoke Aluminum.
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
71 L Fuel Tank
3.648 Axle Ratio
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT 24-Valve V6
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters and shift-by-wire
GVWR: 2,663 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Security System
Immobilizer
Compass
remote start
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Memory Settings Include
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
10-Way Driver Seat
Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Nappa Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Left Side Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Right Side Camera
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Air Suspension
Rear Air Conditioning
Leather Interior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
TIRES: 245/50R20 AS
Wheels: 20" Premium Finish 14-Spoke Aluminum
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Pearlcoat Paint
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat-3rd Row
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 630-Watts
10.25" colour touchscreen
onboard navigation and traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)
map care
harman/kardon 12-speaker audio
QuantumLogic surround w/Clari-Fi music restoration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 50,962 KM
$52,554 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Sed...
 65,584 KM
$20,832 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Santa F...
 4,013 KM
$49,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory