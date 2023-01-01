2020 Hyundai PALISADE

$50,992 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BECKETTS BLACK

Interior Colour Midnight Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4JRMK

Mileage 19,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness 180 Amp Alternator Temporary spare tire Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 71 L Fuel Tank 3.648 Axle Ratio Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT 24-Valve V6 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: paddle shifters and shift-by-wire GVWR: 2,663 kgs Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Interior Security System Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass Trip Computer remote start rear window defogger Rear View Camera HEAD-UP DISPLAY Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver foot rest Front map lights Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Full Simulated Suede Headliner Leather Door Trim Insert Smart Device Integration Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Memory Settings Include Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest 8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt 10-Way Driver Seat Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Nappa Leather 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera Surround View Monitor (SVM) Left Side Camera Surround View Monitor (SVM) Right Side Camera Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Lane Follow Assist (LFA) Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior Spoiler tinted windows CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Metal-look grille LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent TIRES: 245/50R20 AS Wheels: 20" Premium Finish 14-Spoke Aluminum Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Pearlcoat Paint Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Suspension Air Suspension Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Leather Interior COOLED FRONT SEATS Rear Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Additional Features Heads-Up Display Power Lift Gates ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Mirrors-Memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Seat-3rd Row Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Dual Moon Roof Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist 8 Spd Automatic Transmission Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 630-Watts 10.25" colour touchscreen onboard navigation and traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE) map care harman/kardon 12-speaker audio QuantumLogic surround w/Clari-Fi music restoration

