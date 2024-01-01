$37,991+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate Certified | 5.49% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$37,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 50,792 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX! No Accidents!
Good Condition!
Lower Kilometers!
Key Features
- All Wheel Drive
- Blind View Monitor
- Rearview Camera
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Apple Carplay
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Heated Power Adjustable Side Mirrors
- Leather Seating Surfaces
- Wireless Charing Pad
- Head-Up Display
Safety Features
- Adaptive Cruise Control With Traffic Stop And Go
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist With Pedestrian Detection
- Lane Departure Warning With Lane Keeping Assist
- Parking Distance Warning - Reverse
- Safe Exit Warning
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
And More!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multipoint Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
Dealer permit #4423
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Quick Links
