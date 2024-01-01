Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

105,374 KM

Details

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

Used
105,374KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS2CAD3LH209257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White[Quartz White]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24461
  • Mileage 105,374 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

204-272-6161

