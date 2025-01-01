Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

79,100 KM

$27,991

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred Sun & Leather Pkg | Certified | 4.49% Available

12106915

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred Sun & Leather Pkg | Certified | 4.49% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,100KM
VIN 5NMS3CAD2LH241601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nocturne Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Seating Surfaces
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats w/2-way power driver's lumbar support
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
PERIMETER ALARM
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
BlueLink
Parking Distance Warning - Reverse Rear Parking Sensors
Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Recognition
Android Auto

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.4L GDI E-CVVT 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: idle start-stop
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System -inc: 7" display screen
dual front/rear 2.1 amp USB outlets (1 power/data and 3 power) and rear seat quiet mode
Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe