Menu
Account
Sign In
Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

79,534 KM

Details Description Features

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury Certified | 4.49% Available

Watch This Vehicle
12709128

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury Certified | 4.49% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 12709128
  2. 12709128
  3. 12709128
  4. 12709128
  5. 12709128
  6. 12709128
  7. 12709128
  8. 12709128
  9. 12709128
  10. 12709128
  11. 12709128
  12. 12709128
  13. 12709128
  14. 12709128
  15. 12709128
  16. 12709128
  17. 12709128
  18. 12709128
  19. 12709128
  20. 12709128
  21. 12709128
  22. 12709128
  23. 12709128
  24. 12709128
  25. 12709128
  26. 12709128
Contact Seller

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,534KM
VIN 5NMS3CAA8LH160222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,534 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
BlueLink
Parking Distance Warning - Reverse Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Back-Up Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Perimeter Alarm
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Seating Surfaces
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode
Engine: 2.0L Turbo GDI E-CVVT 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: idle start-stop
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P235/60R18 AS
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Voice Recognition
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System -inc: 7" display screen
4-way power driver's lumbar support
dual front/rear 2.1 amp USB outlets (1 power/data and 3 power) and rear seat quiet mode
Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats
driver's leg cushion extension and driver's integrated memory system for seat and mirror positions

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

Used 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate Local | Certified | 3.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate Local | Certified | 3.99% Available 9,998 KM $48,927 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury Local Lease Return | Certified | 3.99% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury Local Lease Return | Certified | 3.99% Available 23,661 KM $48,922 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy LOCAL | Certified | 4.49% Available for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy LOCAL | Certified | 4.49% Available 85,436 KM $40,660 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe