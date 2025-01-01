$25,500+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Luxury
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Luxury
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$25,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue[Stormy Sea]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25362
- Mileage 144,569 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey Winnipeg, This is Ride Times Escape the Horror Event. Winter is closing in fast, and the scariest thing you can do is wait. Every year the same thing happens. As soon as the first snow hits, demand for trucks and SUVs explodes and prices shoot up. Vehicles that look affordable today will cost more tomorrow. Waiting only makes your next ride harder to afford. The horror ends here. Drive today. Beat winter. This October, you get: - $0 down - No payments until 2026 OAC - Fast approvals for every situation - Flexible financing for real budgets Across Canada there are about 220,000 used vehicles for sale right now. The average list price is $37,600. The affordable ones go first, and they are not being replaced quickly. When theyre gone, theyre gone. At Ride Time, we keep 80 to 120 certified rides on hand. Most under $30K. Every one safety-inspected, CarFax ready, and backed by our Oil 4 Life Program. Every ride is first come, first served. When its gone, its gone. Eighteen years in business. More than 1,000 five-star reviews. Family-owned. Trusted by customers across the country and around the world. So stop waiting. Stop worrying. Start driving. Text us now at 204-813-6507 or browse at fast.ridetime.ca. Your next ride is here, and October is your chance to escape the horror. DLR 4080
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ride Time
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Ride Time
Ride Time
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-272-6161