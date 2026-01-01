$20,997+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred Sun & Leather Pkg | Clean CARFAX | Local
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred Sun & Leather Pkg | Clean CARFAX | Local
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$20,997
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 107,632 KM
Vehicle Description
Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
If you're searching for a capable, well-equipped AWD SUV that balances comfort with practicality, this 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred with the Sun & Leather Package delivers exactly that. With heated leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a full suite of driver assistance technology, this one stands out from a standard Preferred trim.
- Sun & Leather Package upgrade: includes heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, memory driver/passenger seats, and panoramic sunroof with power sunshade
- Full-Time AWD with 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and 7-speed DCT automatic transmission
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized front-cabin comfort
- Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, HD Radio, and BlueLink connectivity on a 7" touchscreen
- Heated front seats with 4-way power lumbar support and 3-setting memory positions
- Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Detection, and front & rear parking sensors for confident daily driving
- Black Power Heated/Folding Side Mirrors with auto-dimming on the driver side
- 18" alloy wheels with dark graphite finish and deep-tinted rear glass
At 107,632 km, this Santa Fe is priced to reflect its real-world value while still offering plenty of life ahead. Visit Birchwood Hyundai Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year online at birchwoodhyundai.com to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Prefer to ask questions first? Reach out and we'll get you photos, more details, or a personalized video walkthrough no pressure, your way.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Convenience
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Additional Features
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204-633-2420