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Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! If youre searching for a capable, well-equipped AWD SUV that balances comfort with practicality, this 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred with the Sun & Leather Package delivers exactly that. With heated leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a full suite of driver assistance technology, this one stands out from a standard Preferred trim. - Sun & Leather Package upgrade: includes heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, memory driver/passenger seats, and panoramic sunroof with power sunshade - Full-Time AWD with 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and 7-speed DCT automatic transmission - Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized front-cabin comfort - Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, HD Radio, and BlueLink connectivity on a 7 touchscreen - Heated front seats with 4-way power lumbar support and 3-setting memory positions - Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Detection, and front & rear parking sensors for confident daily driving - Black Power Heated/Folding Side Mirrors with auto-dimming on the driver side - 18 alloy wheels with dark graphite finish and deep-tinted rear glass At 107,632 km, this Santa Fe is priced to reflect its real-world value while still offering plenty of life ahead. Visit Birchwood Hyundai Winnipegs #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canadas 2026 Dealer of the Year online at birchwoodhyundai.com to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Prefer to ask questions first? Reach out and well get you photos, more details, or a personalized video walkthrough no pressure, your way. All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

107,632 KM

Details Description Features

$20,997

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred Sun & Leather Pkg | Clean CARFAX | Local

Watch This Vehicle
14271635.817284230?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32658

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred Sun & Leather Pkg | Clean CARFAX | Local

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 14271635.817284230?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=32658
  2. 14271635
  3. 14271635
  4. 14271635
Contact Seller

$20,997

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
107,632KM
VIN 5NMS3CAD6LH269935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,632 KM

Vehicle Description

Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and now Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, we offer a complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Easy quotes with no pressure!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
If you're searching for a capable, well-equipped AWD SUV that balances comfort with practicality, this 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred with the Sun & Leather Package delivers exactly that. With heated leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a full suite of driver assistance technology, this one stands out from a standard Preferred trim.

- Sun & Leather Package upgrade: includes heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, memory driver/passenger seats, and panoramic sunroof with power sunshade
- Full-Time AWD with 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and 7-speed DCT automatic transmission
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized front-cabin comfort
- Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, HD Radio, and BlueLink connectivity on a 7" touchscreen
- Heated front seats with 4-way power lumbar support and 3-setting memory positions
- Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Detection, and front & rear parking sensors for confident daily driving
- Black Power Heated/Folding Side Mirrors with auto-dimming on the driver side
- 18" alloy wheels with dark graphite finish and deep-tinted rear glass

At 107,632 km, this Santa Fe is priced to reflect its real-world value while still offering plenty of life ahead. Visit Birchwood Hyundai Winnipeg's #1 Hyundai Dealer for 6 consecutive years and Canada's 2026 Dealer of the Year online at birchwoodhyundai.com to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Prefer to ask questions first? Reach out and we'll get you photos, more details, or a personalized video walkthrough no pressure, your way.
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience award winning service at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why we are the Dealer of the Year and the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai dealership in Western Canada!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Audio input jack
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Simulated woodgrain trim
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot
BlueLink
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Voice Recognition
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Android Auto

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy -inc: dark graphite finish

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

USB port
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System -inc: 7" display screen
Apple CarPlay dual front/rear 2.1 amp USB outlets (1 power/data and 3 power) and rear seat quiet mode
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

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204-633-2420

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$20,997

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Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe