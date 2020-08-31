+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
+ taxes & licensing
AWD Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Advanced Cruise with Stop and Go Active Lane Keeping Assist and more
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Twilight Black Essential All Wheel Drive, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Heated Steering Wheel, Not a Rental, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Input, AWD, Black/Black Cloth, Active Cruise Control, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel.
Recent Arrival! 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 185hp 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval (O.A.C) for every year, make and model. 0 money down with no trade-in required!
Buy from Birchwood Hyundai and enjoy the luxury experience of the north including:
- Certified Sales Professionals, Technicians & Vehicles
- Available Service Loaner Vehicles
- No hassle , No Negotiation Pricing
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6