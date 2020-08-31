Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

49 KM

Details Description Features

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD Advanced Cruise Heated Seats

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD Advanced Cruise Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

49KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 5NMS2CAD9LH226368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 49 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Advanced Cruise with Stop and Go Active Lane Keeping Assist and more
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Twilight Black Essential All Wheel Drive, Air Conditioning, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Heated Steering Wheel, Not a Rental, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Input, AWD, Black/Black Cloth, Active Cruise Control, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel.


Recent Arrival! 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 185hp 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval (O.A.C) for every year, make and model. 0 money down with no trade-in required!

Buy from Birchwood Hyundai and enjoy the luxury experience of the north including:

- Certified Sales Professionals, Technicians & Vehicles
- Available Service Loaner Vehicles
- No hassle , No Negotiation Pricing

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Alloy
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Apple CarPlay dual front/rear 2.1 amp USB outlets (1 power/data and 3 power) and rear seat quiet mode
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" display screen

