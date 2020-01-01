Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

29,910 KM

Details Description Features

$27,499

+ tax & licensing
$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD! Back Up Cam!

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD! Back Up Cam!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$27,499

+ taxes & licensing

29,910KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5790048
  • Stock #: F3BRN8
  • VIN: 5NMS2CAD1LH179496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stormy Sea
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3BRN8
  • Mileage 29,910 KM

Vehicle Description

Say Hello to this beautiful Dark Blue on Cloth Hyundai Santa Fe!
Equipped with Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive and Heated Steering Wheel. Don't Fear Winnipeg Winter with this big SUV!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Alloy
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Apple CarPlay dual front/rear 2.1 amp USB outlets (1 power/data and 3 power) and rear seat quiet mode
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" display screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

