2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

+ taxes & licensing
204-887-6464
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
+ taxes & licensing
Say Hello to this beautiful Dark Blue on Cloth Hyundai Santa Fe!
Equipped with Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive and Heated Steering Wheel. Don't Fear Winnipeg Winter with this big SUV!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6