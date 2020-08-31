2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Menu
122 KM

Details Description Features

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Essential AWD w/ Safety Package

Essential AWD w/ Safety Package

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

122KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5826664
  • Stock #: F39CUF
  • VIN: 5NMS2CAD6LH225954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shimmering Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 122 KM

Vehicle Description

Additional savings and 0% financing available on ALL in-stock new vehicles during the Birchwood Road to Summer Sale!

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

THE destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg!

www.birchwoodhyundai.com
@birchwoodhyundai
Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval (O.A.C) for every year, make and model. 0 money down with no trade-in required!

Buy from Birchwood Hyundai and enjoy the luxury experience of the north including:

- Certified Sales Professionals, Technicians & Vehicles
- Available Service Loaner Vehicles
- No hassle , No Negotiation Pricing

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips St. Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Alloy
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Apple CarPlay dual front/rear 2.1 amp USB outlets (1 power/data and 3 power) and rear seat quiet mode
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" display screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

