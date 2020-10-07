+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe in Stormy Sea Blue Fully Loaded with
Heated Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Advanced Cruise With Stop and Go
Emergency Braking With Pedestrian Detection
7 Inch Touch screen With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Rear View Camera With Guide Lines
All Wheel Drive and so much more !
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6