2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

29,910 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD With Safety Package

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD With Safety Package

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

29,910KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5938251
  Stock #: F3BRN8
  VIN: 5NMS2CAD1LH179496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stormy Sea
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3BRN8
  • Mileage 29,910 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe in Stormy Sea Blue Fully Loaded with

Heated Seats

Heated Steering Wheel

Advanced Cruise With Stop and Go

Emergency Braking With Pedestrian Detection

7 Inch Touch screen With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Rear View Camera With Guide Lines

All Wheel Drive and so much more !

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Alloy
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
4 Cyl Engine
Apple CarPlay dual front/rear 2.1 amp USB outlets (1 power/data and 3 power) and rear seat quiet mode
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" display screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

