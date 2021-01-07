Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

39,895 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD | Rates As Low As 0.99 % |

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD | Rates As Low As 0.99 % |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6533851
  2. 6533851
Contact Seller

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

39,895KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6533851
  • Stock #: F3R7NT
  • VIN: 5NMS2CAD7LH176067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stormy Sea
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3R7NT
  • Mileage 39,895 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear bench seats
Wood Trim Interior
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Alloy
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
4 Cyl Engine
Apple CarPlay dual front/rear 2.1 amp USB outlets (1 power/data and 3 power) and rear seat quiet mode
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" display screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2019 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 8,125 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Murano S...
 27,624 KM
$33,490 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic LX ...
 142,258 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory