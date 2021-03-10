Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

14,004 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.0T Sun And Leather Package

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred 2.0T Sun And Leather Package

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

14,004KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6719210
  Stock #: F3VAHR
  VIN: 5NMS3CAA0LH160618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stormy Sea
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 14,004 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Odometer is 7926 kilometers below market average!

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred 2.0 2.0L Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD Stormy Sea

Blind Spot Detection, Rear Parking Sensors, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Pedestrian Detection, AWD, Black/Black w/Leather Seating Surface, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BlueLink, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Additional savings and low rate financing available on all new vehicles during this months sales event.

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

The #1 Hyundai destination for you and your families automotive needs in Winnipeg!

www.birchwoodhyundai.com
@birchwoodhyundai

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Telematics
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
HD Radio
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Voice Recognition
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Blind Spot
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Turbocharged Engine
BlueLink
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy -inc: dark graphite finish
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System -inc: 7" display screen
Apple CarPlay dual front/rear 2.1 amp USB outlets (1 power/data and 3 power) and rear seat quiet mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

