+ taxes & licensing
204-895-3777
3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6
204-895-3777
+ taxes & licensing
SAVE $1000 *****FINANCE the Hyundai Santa Fe for only $29,996****** * CLEAN CARFAX, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY * HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, PUSH BUTTON START Enjoy the comfort, convenience and versatility in this 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred! Well equipped with BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, traction control, air conditioning, power windows and door locks and more! On sale for $30,996 cash, or JUST $29,996 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6