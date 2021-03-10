Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

16,619 KM

Details Description Features

$30,996

+ tax & licensing
$30,996

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred* AWD/Satellite Radio/HEATED SEATS

Preferred* AWD/Satellite Radio/HEATED SEATS

Location

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

16,619KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6819077
  • Stock #: 24847
  • VIN: 5NMS3CADXLH161270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,619 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 *****FINANCE the Hyundai Santa Fe for only $29,996****** * CLEAN CARFAX, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY * HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, PUSH BUTTON START Enjoy the comfort, convenience and versatility in this 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred! Well equipped with BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, traction control, air conditioning, power windows and door locks and more! On sale for $30,996 cash, or JUST $29,996 with dealer arranged financing OAC! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

