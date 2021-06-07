Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

900 KM

Details Description Features

$41,521

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Ultimate | Certified | No Accident | 2.49% Available |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7186457
  • Stock #: F42G53
  • VIN: 5NMS5CAAXLH211505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Earthy Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 900 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!! Like Brand New !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
remote start
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Blueto
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Blind Spot
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
12 Speakers
Wheels: 19 x 7.5J Alloys
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
8" colour touch-screen display
onboard navigation
traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)
QuantumLogic Surround
Clari-Fi music restoration technology
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Radio: Infinity AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System -inc: 630-Watt

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

