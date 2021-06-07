2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

$41,521 + taxes & licensing 9 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7186457

7186457 Stock #: F42G53

F42G53 VIN: 5NMS5CAAXLH211505

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Earthy Bronze

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F42G53

Mileage 900 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry remote start Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Windows Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Heads-Up Display Power Lift Gates Telematics Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Blueto Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Blind Spot Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go 12 Speakers Wheels: 19 x 7.5J Alloys Smart Device Remote Engine Start Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 8" colour touch-screen display onboard navigation traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE) QuantumLogic Surround Clari-Fi music restoration technology Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Radio: Infinity AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System -inc: 630-Watt

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.