2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

- Listing ID: 7186457
- Stock #: F42G53
- VIN: 5NMS5CAAXLH211505
-
Exterior Colour
Earthy Bronze
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
-
Mileage
900 KM
Universal Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mirror integrated turn signals
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
8" colour touch-screen display
traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)
Clari-Fi music restoration technology
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Radio: Infinity AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System -inc: 630-Watt
