2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
Coming Soon! Certified.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred 2.0 Sun & Leather 2.0L Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD Quartz White
-Blind Spot Detection
-Rear Cross Traffic Alert
-Active Lane Keeping Assist
-Remote Start - Bluelink
-AWD
-Black/Black w/Leather Seating Surface
-Active Cruise Control
-Alloy wheels
-AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
-Auto High-beam Headlights
-Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror
-Automatic temperature control
-Emergency communication system: BlueLink
-Front dual zone A/C
-Front fog lights
-Fully automatic headlights
-Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
-Heated Front Bucket Seats
-Heated front seats
-Illuminated entry
-Leather Seating Surfaces
-Power driver seat
-Power moonroof
-Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System.
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
