2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

32,040 KM

Details Description Features

$37,991

+ tax & licensing
$37,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury | Certified | No Accident | 2.49 Available |

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury | Certified | No Accident | 2.49 Available |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$37,991

+ taxes & licensing

32,040KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7512459
  • Stock #: F45X88
  • VIN: 5NMS3CAA7LH252762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,040 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Voice Recognition
Panoramic
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Turbocharged Engine
BlueLink
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System -inc: 7" display screen
8 Spd
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
dual front/rear 2.1 amp USB outlets (1 power/data and 3 power) and rear seat quiet mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

