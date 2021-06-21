2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

$37,991 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 0 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7512459

7512459 Stock #: F45X88

F45X88 VIN: 5NMS3CAA7LH252762

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 32,040 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control remote start HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls HD Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Heated rear seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Telematics Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth hands-free phone system Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Voice Recognition Panoramic Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Turbocharged Engine BlueLink Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy Smart Device Remote Engine Start Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System -inc: 7" display screen 8 Spd Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off dual front/rear 2.1 amp USB outlets (1 power/data and 3 power) and rear seat quiet mode

