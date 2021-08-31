2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

$38,991 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 9 9 7 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: F475TR

F475TR VIN: 5NMS5CAA4LH228168

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 31,997 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Mechanical All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Heated rear seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Heads-Up Display Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Panoramic Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Wheels: 19 x 7.5J Alloys Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 8 Spd Automatic Transmission Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.