2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

$39,921 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 3 7 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 7693162

7693162 Stock #: F47H1Y

F47H1Y VIN: 5NMS5CAA7LH140022

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Stormy Sea

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 27,373 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls HD Radio Interior remote start HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Smart Device Remote Engine Start Windows Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Heated rear seats Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Heads-Up Display Power Lift Gates Telematics Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Blueto Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror 12 Speakers Wheels: 19 x 7.5J Alloys Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat 8" colour touch-screen display onboard navigation traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE) QuantumLogic Surround Clari-Fi music restoration technology Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Radio: Infinity AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System -inc: 630-Watt

