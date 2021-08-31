Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

27,373 KM

Details Description Features

$39,921

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,921

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate | Certified | 2.49% Available |

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate | Certified | 2.49% Available |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Contact Seller

$39,921

+ taxes & licensing

27,373KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7693162
  • Stock #: F47H1Y
  • VIN: 5NMS5CAA7LH140022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stormy Sea
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 27,373 KM

Vehicle Description

Arriving Soon !!!
Recent Arrival! Certified.


2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0 2.0L Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC AWD Stormy Sea

-Blind Spot Detection
-Active Lane keeping Assist
-AWD
-Espresso/Gray w/Leather Seating Surface
-Active Cruise Control
-AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
-Auto High-beam Headlights
-Automatic temperature control
-Front dual zone A/C
-Front fog lights
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heads-Up Display
-Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
-Heated rear seats
-Heated steering wheel
-Leather Seating Surfaces
-Low tire pressure warning
-Memory seat
-Navigation System
-Power driver seat
-Power Liftgate
-Power moonroof
-Power passenger seat
-Radio: Infinity AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System
-Rain sensing wipers
-Sun blinds

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Heated rear seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Temporary spare tire
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Blueto
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
12 Speakers
Wheels: 19 x 7.5J Alloys
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
8" colour touch-screen display
onboard navigation
traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE)
QuantumLogic Surround
Clari-Fi music restoration technology
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Radio: Infinity AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System -inc: 630-Watt

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

