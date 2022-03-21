Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

0 KM

Details

$39,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,997

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Luxury

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

Contact Seller

$39,997

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8961376
  • Stock #: 25657
  • VIN: 5NMS3CAA0LH193019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 25657
  • Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

2020 Ford Edge SEL* ...
 16,070 KM
$41,888 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang Fa...
 16,276 KM
$31,996 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 49,834 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic

Email Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

Call Dealer

204-895-XXXX

(click to show)

204-895-3777

Alternate Numbers
1-866-715-3215
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory