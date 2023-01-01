2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Security System

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control

Immobilizer

tilt steering

Compass

rear window defogger

Rear View Camera

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Universal Garage Door Opener

Floor mats

PERIMETER ALARM

Front Bucket Seats

Locking glove box

Front air conditioning

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Full Cloth Headliner

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Outside temp gauge

Front Cupholder

Air filtration

Carpet Floor Trim

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Systems Monitor

4 12V DC Power Outlets

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Memory Settings Include

Passenger Seat

10-Way Driver Seat

Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats, 4-way power driver's lumbar support, driver's leg cushion extension and driver's integrated memory system for seat and mirror positions

Leather Gear Shifter Material