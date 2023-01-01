2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

$38,991 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 3 , 3 5 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9606673

9606673 Stock #: F4X9P9

F4X9P9 VIN: 5NMS3CAA0LH266731

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 33,356 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Temporary spare tire Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 71 L Fuel Tank 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 2,210 kgs 3.510 Axle Ratio Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode Engine: 2.0L Turbo GDI E-CVVT 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: idle start-stop Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Chrome Side Windows Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Tires: P235/60R18 AS Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Immobilizer tilt steering Compass Trip Computer remote start rear window defogger Rear View Camera Heated rear seats Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Bluetooth hands-free phone system Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Smart Device Remote Engine Start Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats w/2-way power driver's lumbar support Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Rear Child Safety Locks BlueLink Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) Parking Distance Warning - Reverse Rear Parking Sensors Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Android Auto Apple CarPlay Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Voice Recognition Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist 8 Spd Automatic Transmission 4 Cyl Engine Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM/HD Radio Audio System -inc: 7" display screen dual front/rear 2.1 amp USB outlets (1 power/data and 3 power) and rear seat quiet mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.