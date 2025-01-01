$27,991+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred Sun & Leather Pkg Certified | 3.99% Available
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred Sun & Leather Pkg Certified | 3.99% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$27,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour AQUA BLUE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 48,116 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred! With only 48,116 km on the odometer, this gently-used SUV is ready for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Heated Steering
- Leather interior
- Panoramic Sunroof
- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in any weather
- Spacious interior accommodating up to 5 passengers
- 7" touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Lane Keeping Assist for enhanced safety
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine
- Automatic transmission with driver-selectable modes
- Rearview camera for easy parking
At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our dealership, we're here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to take the next step? Schedule a test drive, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable Hyundai Tucson!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Interior
Power Options
Convenience
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Hyundai
Birchwood Hyundai
Call Dealer
204-633-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420