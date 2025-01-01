Menu
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred! With only 48,116 km on the odometer, this gently-used SUV is ready for your next adventure. Key Features: - Heated Front and Rear Seats - Heated Steering - Leather interior - Panoramic Sunroof - All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in any weather - Spacious interior accommodating up to 5 passengers - 7 touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Lane Keeping Assist for enhanced safety - Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine - Automatic transmission with driver-selectable modes - Rearview camera for easy parking At Birchwood Hyundai, were committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our dealership, were here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to take the next step? Schedule a test drive, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Dont miss this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable Hyundai Tucson! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423

2020 Hyundai Tucson

48,116 KM

$27,991

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred Sun & Leather Pkg Certified | 3.99% Available

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred Sun & Leather Pkg Certified | 3.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,116KM
VIN KM8J3CA48LU093860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AQUA BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,116 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred! With only 48,116 km on the odometer, this gently-used SUV is ready for your next adventure.

Key Features:
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Heated Steering
- Leather interior
- Panoramic Sunroof
- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in any weather
- Spacious interior accommodating up to 5 passengers
- 7" touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Lane Keeping Assist for enhanced safety
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine
- Automatic transmission with driver-selectable modes
- Rearview camera for easy parking

At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our dealership, we're here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to take the next step? Schedule a test drive, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and reliable Hyundai Tucson!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Bluetooth hands-free phone system

Power Options

Power Windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Anti-Starter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" touchscreen display
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

2020 Hyundai Tucson