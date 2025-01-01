$22,994+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$22,994
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour AQUA BLUE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 98,483 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover the versatility and comfort of this 2020 Hyundai Tucson! With its low mileage and impressive features, this SUV is perfect for urban adventures and family trips alike.
Key Highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy feel
- Heated front and rear seats for year-round comfort
- Blue Link Connected Car Services for smart connectivity
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keeping Assist and Collision Mitigation
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control for personalized comfort
- 7" touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration
At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our dealership, we're here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to take the next step? Schedule a test drive, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Experience the Hyundai difference today!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Security
Additional Features
204-633-2420