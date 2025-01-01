Menu
Discover the versatility and comfort of this 2020 Hyundai Tucson! With its low mileage and impressive features, this SUV is perfect for urban adventures and family trips alike. Key Highlights: - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability - Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy feel - Heated front and rear seats for year-round comfort - Blue Link Connected Car Services for smart connectivity - Advanced safety features including Lane Keeping Assist and Collision Mitigation - Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control for personalized comfort - 7 touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration At Birchwood Hyundai, were committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our dealership, were here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to take the next step? Schedule a test drive, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Experience the Hyundai difference today! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Dealer permit #4423

2020 Hyundai Tucson

98,483 KM

$22,994

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Used
98,483KM
VIN KM8J3CAL4LU237525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AQUA BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 98,483 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover the versatility and comfort of this 2020 Hyundai Tucson! With its low mileage and impressive features, this SUV is perfect for urban adventures and family trips alike.

Key Highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Panoramic sunroof for an open, airy feel
- Heated front and rear seats for year-round comfort
- Blue Link Connected Car Services for smart connectivity
- Advanced safety features including Lane Keeping Assist and Collision Mitigation
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control for personalized comfort
- 7" touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration

At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our dealership, we're here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to take the next step? Schedule a test drive, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Experience the Hyundai difference today!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Tow/Haul Mode
Hill Descent Control
Lock up torque converter
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
BlueLink
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 18" x 7.0J Aluminum

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Android Auto

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
sequential shift mode
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
BlueLink Emergency Sos
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
Apple CarPlay and SiriusXM
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" colour LCD touchscreen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

