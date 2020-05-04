2020 Hyundai Tucson

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6
204-895-3777
+ taxes & licensing
SAVE over $8,000 from new MSRP ! The top-tier Ultimate trim is all about style, comfort, and convenience. The adaptive cruise control makes cruising down the highway less of a chore, and the Stop & Go feature makes sure you stay safe, even if you're not paying as much attention as you should be. Further improving safety, the SUV gets high-beam assist, and pedestrian detection complements the standard forward collision avoidance. Inside, the infotainment suite is upgraded with an eight-inch touchscreen that includes navigation functionality, while the roof is lowered about an inch to accommodate the newly installed power panoramic sunroof. The cherry on the cake is the ventilated front seats and heated rear seats, making sure everyone is comfortable, no matter the weather. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6