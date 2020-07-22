Menu
2020 Hyundai Tucson

8,114 KM

Details Description Features

$28,788

+ tax & licensing
$28,788

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred* Awd/Roof/Htd seats

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred* Awd/Roof/Htd seats

Location

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$28,788

+ taxes & licensing

8,114KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5535981
  • Stock #: 24547
  • VIN: KM8J3CA46LU210268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24547
  • Mileage 8,114 KM

Vehicle Description

From city driving to family outings, this 2020 Hyundai Tucson is ready for the adventure! Well equipped with Preferred sun and leather package, all wheel drive, heated seats, sunroof, backup camera, traction control and so much more. ASK US HOW YOU CAN SAVE AN ADDITIONAL $1,000. OAC. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

