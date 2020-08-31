Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Tucson

33,903 KM

Details Description Features

$26,457

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,457

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD Heated Seats Safety Package

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD Heated Seats Safety Package

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 5735568
  2. 5735568
Contact Seller

$26,457

+ taxes & licensing

33,903KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5735568
  • Stock #: F3B6BG
  • VIN: KM8J3CA45LU111828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3B6BG
  • Mileage 33,903 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Manitoba vehicle with no accident reported and lot of manufacturer warranty left. Fully loaded with heated front and rear seats and steering wheel, Apple Carplay and Android auto, Full safety package and more.
2020 Hyundai Tucson Crystal White Preferred Fresh Oil Change, All Wheel Drive, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Side View Mirrors, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Input, Apple Car Play, AWD.


Recent Arrival! 2.0L 4-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" colour LCD touchscreen display
BlueLink & voice command recognition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2016 Mazda CX-5 GX A...
 92,814 KM
$17,960 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 26,038 KM
$18,467 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 34,000 KM
$29,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory