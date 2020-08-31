+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
+ taxes & licensing
Local Manitoba vehicle with no accident reported and lot of manufacturer warranty left. Fully loaded with heated front and rear seats and steering wheel, Apple Carplay and Android auto, Full safety package and more.
2020 Hyundai Tucson Crystal White Preferred Fresh Oil Change, All Wheel Drive, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Side View Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Side View Mirrors, Steering Wheel Controls, USB Input, Apple Car Play, AWD.
Recent Arrival! 2.0L 4-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6