2020 Hyundai Tucson

3,681 KM

Details Description Features

$24,616

+ tax & licensing
$24,616

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred Sun & Leather AWD

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred Sun & Leather AWD

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 5952741
  2. 5952741
$24,616

+ taxes & licensing

3,681KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5952741
  • Stock #: F39U1N
  • VIN: KM8J3CA42LU155348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F39U1N
  • Mileage 3,681 KM

Vehicle Description

One Hail of a Deal! The mileage and price are not an error!

THESE VEHICLES WILL SELL OUT IN DAYS!

Do not miss your opportunity to save thousands on a basically brand new vehicle with cosmetic imperfections.

This vehicle was in a hail storm in Alberta and is cosmetically imperfect. Mechanically the vehicle is like new. Please contact us to view this vehicle today.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" colour LCD touchscreen display
BlueLink & voice command recognition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

