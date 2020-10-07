2020 Hyundai Tucson

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Panoramic Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers

Additional Features Rear View Camera Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth hands-free phone system Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw) Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot 4 Cyl Engine iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted) Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" colour LCD touchscreen display BlueLink & voice command recognition

