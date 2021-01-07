Menu
2020 Hyundai Tucson

24,037 KM

Details Description Features

$26,490

+ tax & licensing
Preferred | Heated Seats | Safety Pkg | Apple Carplay

Location

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

$26,490

+ taxes & licensing

24,037KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6450651
  • Stock #: F3RJ7D
  • VIN: KM8J3CA44LU181367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3RJ7D
  • Mileage 24,037 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 2.0L 4-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Ash

All Wheel Drive, AWD, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps), Heated steering wheel, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum.

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" colour LCD touchscreen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

