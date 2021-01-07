+ taxes & licensing
204-633-2420
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
+ taxes & licensing
Additional savings and 0% financing available on ALL in-stock new vehicles during the 'Factory Authorized CLEAROUT!'
Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
THE destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg!
www.birchwoodhyundai.com
@birchwoodhyundai
Recent Arrival!
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 2.0L 4-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Ash
All Wheel Drive, AWD, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps), Heated steering wheel, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum.
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.
We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street
Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6