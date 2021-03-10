Menu
2020 Hyundai Tucson

25,380 KM

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Preferred | 0.99% Available | Heated Steering | Safety Pkg |

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred | 0.99% Available | Heated Steering | Safety Pkg |

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

25,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6719201
  Stock #: F3VA7F
  VIN: KM8J3CA48LU195790

  • Exterior Colour Typhoon Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 25,380 KM

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
rear window defogger
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Mirror integrated turn signals
6 spd automatic transmission
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" colour LCD touchscreen display

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

