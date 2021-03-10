2020 Hyundai Tucson

$26,990 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 3 8 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6719201

6719201 Stock #: F3VA7F

F3VA7F VIN: KM8J3CA48LU195790

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Typhoon Silver

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F3VA7F

Mileage 25,380 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Windows rear window defogger Seating Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Bluetooth hands-free phone system Mirror integrated turn signals 6 spd automatic transmission Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw) Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot 4 Cyl Engine iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted) Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" colour LCD touchscreen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.