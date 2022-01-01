2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred Sun & Leather 2.0L 4-Cylinder 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Magnetic Force Metallic
-Blind Spot Detection
-AWD
-AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Front fog lights
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps)
-Heated rear seats
-Heated steering wheel
-Leather Seat Trim
-Power moonroof.
Reviews:
* Most owners say this era of Tucson attracted their attention with unique exterior styling, and sealed the deal with a great balance of comfortable ride quality and sporty, spirited driving dynamics. Bang-for-the-buck was highly rated as well. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.648 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Steering
62 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode, electronic shift-lock system and drive mode select