2020 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred Sun & Leather | Certified | 4.49% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
- Listing ID: 9631948
- Stock #: F4XT42
- VIN: KM8J3CA42LU241601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 47,749 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival !!!
Vehicle Features
