2020 Hyundai Tucson
Luxury Certified | 4.49% Available
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
$34,951
- Listing ID: 9841010
- Stock #: F4V5GY
- VIN: KM8J3CAL8LU087998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DUSK BLUE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival !!!
2020 Hyundai Tucson Luxury
Key Features
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Bluetooth
- Apple Carplay and Android Auto
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Power Liftgate
- Leather Seating Surface
Safety Features
- Surround View Monitor
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning with Lane Change Assist
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keeping Assist
And More!
Vehicle Features
