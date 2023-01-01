2020 Hyundai Tucson ...

$34,991 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 , 4 4 6 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour AQUA BLUE

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 11,446 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Tow/Haul Mode Hill Descent Control 140 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.195 Axle Ratio Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Full-Time All-Wheel Drive 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Electric Power-Assist Steering 62 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls GVWR: 2,200 kgs (4,850 lbs) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.4L 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode, electronic shift-lock system and drive mode select Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Tires: P225/55R18 All-Season Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Wheels: 18" x 7.0J Aluminum Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners BlueLink Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw) Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Interior Immobilizer Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror BlueLink Tracker System Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support Smart Device Remote Engine Start Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth hands-free phone system 1 LCD Monitor In The Front turn-by-turn navigation directions Android Auto Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Additional Features Lock up torque converter ABS and Driveline Traction Control sequential shift mode Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS BlueLink Emergency Sos Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive console mounted shift lever transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted) Apple CarPlay and SiriusXM Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" colour LCD touchscreen display

