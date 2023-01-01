Menu
2020 Hyundai Tucson

11,446 KM

Details Description Features

$34,991

+ tax & licensing
$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred Trend Pkg | Certified | 4.49% Available

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred Trend Pkg | Certified | 4.49% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

11,446KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9899855
  • Stock #: F51J8U
  • VIN: KM8J3CAL6LU100649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AQUA BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,446 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
Why buy from Birchwood Hyundai? All our Pre-Owned vehicles include:
Free CARFAX vehicle report
Full tank of gas
Full clean and detail
Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips! Book your appointment today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer Permit #4423
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Tow/Haul Mode
Hill Descent Control
140 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.195 Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Steering
62 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
GVWR: 2,200 kgs (4,850 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.4L 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode, electronic shift-lock system and drive mode select

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: P225/55R18 All-Season
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels: 18" x 7.0J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
BlueLink
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
BlueLink Tracker System
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Android Auto
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation

Additional Features

Lock up torque converter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
sequential shift mode
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
BlueLink Emergency Sos
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic -inc: overdrive
console mounted shift lever
transmission cooler and automatic transmission fluid warmer
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
Apple CarPlay and SiriusXM
Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" colour LCD touchscreen display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

