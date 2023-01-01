Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Tucson

44,080 KM

Details Description Features

$33,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred Certified | 4.49% Avalable

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred Certified | 4.49% Avalable

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 9935984
  2. 9935984
  3. 9935984
  4. 9935984
  5. 9935984
Contact Seller

$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
44,080KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9935984
  • Stock #: F539TV
  • VIN: KM8J3CA46LU277422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,080 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon !
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!
Why buy from Birchwood Hyundai? All our Pre-Owned vehicles include:
Free CARFAX vehicle report
Full tank of gas
Full clean and detail
Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips! Book your appointment today at 204-633-2420!
Dealer Permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.648 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Steering
62 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter, SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode, electronic shift-lock system and drive mode select
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC -inc: hood insulator

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Illuminated Entry
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" colour LCD touchscreen display, 6 speakers, iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted), Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted)
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" colour LCD touchscreen display
SHIFTRONIC manual shift mode
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter
electronic shift-lock system and drive mode select

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 44,080 KM
$33,991 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Tucson ...
 10,374 KM
$43,991 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai KONA N ...
 8,895 KM
$35,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory