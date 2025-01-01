$17,773+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Venue
Essential Local Trade | Full Service History | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Hyundai
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
204-633-2420
$17,773
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 59,598 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!
We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!
Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
Discover the 2020 Hyundai Venue Essential - a compact SUV that's big on style and functionality! With only 59,598 km on the odometer, this used vehicle offers excellent value for urban adventurers and small families alike.
Key Features:
- Efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine with Intelligent Variable Transmission
- User-friendly 8" touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Heated front seats for those chilly Manitoba mornings
- Versatile 60-40 folding rear seats for extra cargo space
- Advanced safety features including Electronic Stability Control and Backup Camera
- Compact size perfect for city driving and easy parking
- Stylish Space Black exterior with matching black interior
At Birchwood Hyundai, we're committed to providing a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our showroom, we're here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to take the next step? Schedule a test drive, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Don't miss out on this practical and economical Hyundai Venue - your perfect companion for city living!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning
Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!
Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!
Dealer permit #4423
Vehicle Features
