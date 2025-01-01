Menu
Manitobas #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why! We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want! Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask! Discover the 2020 Hyundai Venue Essential - a compact SUV thats big on style and functionality! With only 59,598 km on the odometer, this used vehicle offers excellent value for urban adventurers and small families alike. Key Features: - Efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine with Intelligent Variable Transmission - User-friendly 8 touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Heated front seats for those chilly Manitoba mornings - Versatile 60-40 folding rear seats for extra cargo space - Advanced safety features including Electronic Stability Control and Backup Camera - Compact size perfect for city driving and easy parking - Stylish Space Black exterior with matching black interior At Birchwood Hyundai, were committed to providing a seamless car-buying experience. Whether you prefer to shop online or visit our showroom, were here to assist you every step of the way. Ready to take the next step? Schedule a test drive, start your purchase online, or contact us with any questions. Dont miss out on this practical and economical Hyundai Venue - your perfect companion for city living! All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail! Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai! Dealer permit #4423 Dealer permit #4423

2020 Hyundai Venue

59,598 KM

$17,773

+ taxes & licensing
12626934

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Used
59,598KM
VIN KMHRB8A38LU025360

  • Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,598 KM

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment

Power Locks

Sliding Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P185/65R15
Wheels: 15 x 6.0 J Steel
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control
Engine: 1.6L DPI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: Transverse-mounted and dual port fuel injection

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera

4-speakers

null
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition
iPod/USB
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
MP3 input jacks (centre console mounted)
Radio: AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3 Audio System -inc: 8" touchscreen display
Transmission: Intelligent Variable (IVT) -inc: drive mode select w/snow mode
hill start assist control and ignition key interlock system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

