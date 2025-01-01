Menu
2020 Hyundai Venue

72,148 KM

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Venue

Trend Certified | 3.99% Available

12676683

2020 Hyundai Venue

Trend Certified | 3.99% Available

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,148KM
VIN KMHRC8A31LU048332

  • Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,148 KM

Dealer permit #4423

Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot

6-speakers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
SIRIUS XM RADIO
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recognition
iPod/USB
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/HD/XM Radio/MP3 Audio System -inc: Navigation/MapCare
BlueLink Connected Car Services
8" HD touchscreen display
MP3 input jacks (centre console mounted)
Extra front USB charging port
Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Hyundai Venue