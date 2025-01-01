$32,392+ tax & licensing
2020 Infiniti Q50
Signature Edition 5.99% Rates O.A.C. | Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Infiniti
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 25,824 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Leather | Heated steering/seats | Apple CarPlay
Experience luxury and performance with this 2020 INFINITI Q50 Signature Edition. With its powerful 3.0L 6-cylinder engine and All-Wheel Drive, this sedan delivers an exhilarating ride while maintaining practicality for everyday use.
Key Features:
- Majestic White Pearl exterior with sophisticated Graphite interior
- Nappa leather seat trim for ultimate comfort
- Integrated Navigation System with voice activation
- Heated leather steering wheel and heated power front seats
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Advanced safety features including RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Don't miss out on this low-mileage gem. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to experience the INFINITI Q50 for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your perfect luxury sedan awaits!
Vehicle Features
