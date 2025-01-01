Menu
AWD | Leather | Heated steering/seats | Apple CarPlay Experience luxury and performance with this 2020 INFINITI Q50 Signature Edition. With its powerful 3.0L 6-cylinder engine and All-Wheel Drive, this sedan delivers an exhilarating ride while maintaining practicality for everyday use. Key Features: - Majestic White Pearl exterior with sophisticated Graphite interior - Nappa leather seat trim for ultimate comfort - Integrated Navigation System with voice activation - Heated leather steering wheel and heated power front seats - Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning - INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Advanced safety features including RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Dont miss out on this low-mileage gem. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to experience the INFINITI Q50 for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your perfect luxury sedan awaits! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2020 Infiniti Q50

25,824 KM

$32,392

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

$32,392

+ taxes & licensing

25,824KM
VIN JN1EV7ARXLM254859

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,824 KM

AWD | Leather | Heated steering/seats | Apple CarPlay
Experience luxury and performance with this 2020 INFINITI Q50 Signature Edition. With its powerful 3.0L 6-cylinder engine and All-Wheel Drive, this sedan delivers an exhilarating ride while maintaining practicality for everyday use.

Key Features:
- Majestic White Pearl exterior with sophisticated Graphite interior
- Nappa leather seat trim for ultimate comfort
- Integrated Navigation System with voice activation
- Heated leather steering wheel and heated power front seats
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Advanced safety features including RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Don't miss out on this low-mileage gem. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to experience the INFINITI Q50 for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your perfect luxury sedan awaits!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
INFINITI Connection Emergency Sos

Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Smart Device Integration
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Nappa leather seat trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Voice Recognition for Navigation Functions
voice recognition for audio
Bluetooth and vehicle information
including 1-shot voice destination entry
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System -inc: 8" upper and 7" lower VGA LCD touch screens
INFINITI InTouch w/navigation w/lane guidance and 3D building graphics and a 5 year complimentary access to premium traffic and MapCare
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
SiriusXM Traffic w/3 month complimentary trial access to real-time traffic information
2 USB connection ports for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/hands-free text messaging assistant
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto including Siri and Google Voice
SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complimentary trial
streaming audio via Bluetooth and 6 speaker audio system w/AM/FM/HD radio/CD

Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

2020 Infiniti Q50