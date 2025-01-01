$32,991+ tax & licensing
2020 Infiniti Q50
Signature Edition Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$32,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 39,172 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Leather | Nav | Heated steering/seats | Back-up Camera
Discover luxury and performance in this 2020 INFINITI Q50 Signature Edition. With only 39,172 km on the odometer, this one-owner, accident-free sedan offers exceptional value and style.
Key highlights:
- Powerful 3.0L 6-cylinder engine with All-Wheel Drive
- Nappa leather seat trim for premium comfort
- Integrated navigation system with voice activation
- Dual zone automatic air conditioning
- INFINITI InTouch dual display system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Heated front seats and steering wheel
- Advanced safety features including RearView Monitor and Electronic Stability Control
Experience the INFINITI difference at Birchwood Nissan. Ready to take the next step? Reserve your test drive today, start the purchase process online, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your perfect luxury sedan awaits!
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
