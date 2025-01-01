Menu
Account
Sign In
AWD | Leather | Nav | Heated steering/seats | Back-up Camera Discover luxury and performance in this 2020 INFINITI Q50 Signature Edition. With only 39,172 km on the odometer, this one-owner, accident-free sedan offers exceptional value and style. Key highlights: - Powerful 3.0L 6-cylinder engine with All-Wheel Drive - Nappa leather seat trim for premium comfort - Integrated navigation system with voice activation - Dual zone automatic air conditioning - INFINITI InTouch dual display system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Heated front seats and steering wheel - Advanced safety features including RearView Monitor and Electronic Stability Control Experience the INFINITI difference at Birchwood Nissan. Ready to take the next step? Reserve your test drive today, start the purchase process online, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your perfect luxury sedan awaits! At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2020 Infiniti Q50

39,172 KM

Details Description Features

$32,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Infiniti Q50

Signature Edition Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Watch This Vehicle
12326096

2020 Infiniti Q50

Signature Edition Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 12326096
  2. 12326096
Contact Seller
Sale

$32,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,172KM
VIN JN1EV7AR7LM254916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,172 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Leather | Nav | Heated steering/seats | Back-up Camera
Discover luxury and performance in this 2020 INFINITI Q50 Signature Edition. With only 39,172 km on the odometer, this one-owner, accident-free sedan offers exceptional value and style.

Key highlights:
- Powerful 3.0L 6-cylinder engine with All-Wheel Drive
- Nappa leather seat trim for premium comfort
- Integrated navigation system with voice activation
- Dual zone automatic air conditioning
- INFINITI InTouch dual display system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Heated front seats and steering wheel
- Advanced safety features including RearView Monitor and Electronic Stability Control

Experience the INFINITI difference at Birchwood Nissan. Ready to take the next step? Reserve your test drive today, start the purchase process online, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your perfect luxury sedan awaits!
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
INFINITI Connection Emergency Sos

Seating

Leather Interior
Rear bench seats

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Voice Recognition for Navigation Functions
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
voice recognition for audio
Bluetooth and vehicle information
including 1-shot voice destination entry
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System -inc: 8" upper and 7" lower VGA LCD touch screens
INFINITI InTouch w/navigation w/lane guidance and 3D building graphics and a 5 year complimentary access to premium traffic and MapCare
SiriusXM Traffic w/3 month complimentary trial access to real-time traffic information
2 USB connection ports for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/hands-free text messaging assistant
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto including Siri and Google Voice
SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complimentary trial
streaming audio via Bluetooth and 6 speaker audio system w/AM/FM/HD radio/CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2021 Nissan Rogue SV MOONROOF for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Nissan Rogue SV MOONROOF 95,742 KM $27,492 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Frontier SV Locally Owned | Low KMs for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Nissan Frontier SV Locally Owned | Low KMs 99,440 KM $19,992 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV Moonroof Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Rogue SV Moonroof Locally Owned | One Owner | Low KM's 25,634 KM $33,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2020 Infiniti Q50