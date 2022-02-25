Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Infiniti Q50

30,625 KM

Details Description Features

$49,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,992

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

Contact Seller
2020 Infiniti Q50

2020 Infiniti Q50

Red Sport I-LINE * Local Trade *

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Infiniti Q50

Red Sport I-LINE * Local Trade *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

  1. 8325696
  2. 8325696
  3. 8325696
  4. 8325696
  5. 8325696
  6. 8325696
  7. 8325696
  8. 8325696
  9. 8325696
  10. 8325696
  11. 8325696
  12. 8325696
  13. 8325696
  14. 8325696
  15. 8325696
  16. 8325696
  17. 8325696
  18. 8325696
  19. 8325696
  20. 8325696
  21. 8325696
  22. 8325696
Contact Seller

$49,992

+ taxes & licensing

30,625KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8325696
  • Stock #: F4DRBM
  • VIN: JN1FV7AR2LM660767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4DRBM
  • Mileage 30,625 KM

Vehicle Description

For those looking for an elevated luxury sedan with balance of warranty and a clean Car Fax....here it is. Beautiful car.
Infiniti has a phenomenal factory warranty. 4 year 100,000 km comprehensive and 6 year 110,000 powertrain. From an in service date of
Features, so many but here are the highlights:

* Bose Performance Series Audio
* Navigation
* Front Seat Thigh Extension
* Heated Power Front Seats with Driver's Memory
* Factory Remote Start
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Rear Park Assist Camera
* 19 Inch Sport Alloy Wheels

and so much more....
Shown with a couple of exterior stock photos...but then there are multiple actual pictures. We can send additional pictures or video as well.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
170 amp alternator
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
76 L Fuel Tank
3.13 Axle Ratio
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching
Engine: 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbocharged 400hp
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 19" Exclusive Aluminum-Alloy Sport
Tires: P245/40R19 AS Run-Flat Performance -inc: Exclusive
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Mobile hotspot internet access
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Passenger Seat
INFINITI Connection Tracker System
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats w/manual thigh extension, front driver power torso bolster and power lumbar w/dual occupant memory system for driver's seat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome Door Panel Insert, Chrome Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
First Aid Kit
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Leather Interior
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Jaguar

2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 68,918 KM
$49,992 + tax & lic
2017 Jaguar XF S Win...
 56,102 KM
$39,991 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model Y L...
 59 KM
$94,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-8030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory