2020 Infiniti Q50

$49,992 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 6 2 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8325696

8325696 Stock #: F4DRBM

F4DRBM VIN: JN1FV7AR2LM660767

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Obsidian

Interior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4DRBM

Mileage 30,625 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 170 amp alternator 62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 76 L Fuel Tank 3.13 Axle Ratio Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching Engine: 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbocharged 400hp Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels: 19" Exclusive Aluminum-Alloy Sport Tires: P245/40R19 AS Run-Flat Performance -inc: Exclusive Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Trip Computer remote start rear window defogger Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Full Carpet Floor Covering Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Mobile hotspot internet access Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Passenger Seat INFINITI Connection Tracker System Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats w/manual thigh extension, front driver power torso bolster and power lumbar w/dual occupant memory system for driver's seat Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome Door Panel Insert, Chrome Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors First Aid Kit 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window Grid Diversity Antenna HD Radio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Seating Leather Interior Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 6 Cyl V6 Engine Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.