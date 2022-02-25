2020 Infiniti Q50

Listing ID: 8325696 Stock #: F4DRBM VIN: JN1FV7AR2LM660767
Exterior Colour
Black Obsidian
Interior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Stock #
F4DRBM
Mileage
30,625 KM
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching
Engine: 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbocharged 400hp
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 19" Exclusive Aluminum-Alloy Sport
Tires: P245/40R19 AS Run-Flat Performance -inc: Exclusive
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Mobile hotspot internet access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
INFINITI Connection Tracker System
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats w/manual thigh extension, front driver power torso bolster and power lumbar w/dual occupant memory system for driver's seat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome Door Panel Insert, Chrome Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Safety
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Additional Features
Mirror integrated turn signals
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
