2020 Infiniti Q50

29,625 KM

Details Description Features

$42,991

+ tax & licensing
$42,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2020 Infiniti Q50

2020 Infiniti Q50

SPORT AWD, Apple CarPlay, Nav, Sunroof, Heated steering/seats

2020 Infiniti Q50

SPORT AWD, Apple CarPlay, Nav, Sunroof, Heated steering/seats

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$42,991

+ taxes & licensing

29,625KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8338737
  • Stock #: F4EJPY
  • VIN: JN1EV7AR4LM255182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4EJPY
  • Mileage 29,625 KM

Vehicle Description

All Certified Pre-owned Infiniti Vehicles will receive:
- 2 Years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan
- 72 Month/160,000 KMS Power Train warranty
- Preferred Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
- Infiniti Protection Plus

Infiniti Protection Plus which includes
- 3-yr tire and rim repair/replacement warranty
- 3-yr free annual tire rotation and inspection
- 5-yr first Defense Theft Armour
- 3-yr enhanced roadside assistance


Below is the list of added value to the CPO programs included:
Infiniti CPO
2 Years/32,000 No Charge Oil Change Plan
3 Year Tire and Rim Warranty
3 Years of Tire Rotations (One Complimentary Per Year)
3 Years of Roadside Assistance
5 Years of Theft Insurance
6 Year/160,000 Base Powertrain Extended Warranty
Preferred Interest Rates
169-Point Inspection Process
Sirius XM 3-Month Satellite Radio Trial
CarFax Vehicle History Report
10 Day/1,500km Vehicle Exchange Policy
Grad Rebates Available

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2020 INFINITI Q50 Sport Apple CarPlay, Nav, Sunroof 3.0L V6 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift AWD Majestic White

ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated & Powered door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
2.94 Axle Ratio
170 amp alternator
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
76 L Fuel Tank
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
Engine: 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbocharged 300hp
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: P245/40R19 AS Run-Flat Performance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 19" Aluminum-Alloy Sport
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Mobile hotspot internet access
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Passenger Seat
INFINITI Connection Tracker System
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats w/manual thigh extension, front driver power torso bolster and power lumbar w/dual occupant memory system for driver's seat
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Sunroof
Leather Interior
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Parking Aid Sensor
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
SiriusX
Turbocharged Engine
Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System -inc: 8" upper and 7" lower VGA LCD touch screens
INFINITI InTouch w/navigation w/lane guidance and 3D building graphics and a 5 year complimentary access to premium traffic and MapCare

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

