Menu
Account
Sign In
No Extra Charge Certified Pre-owned Infiniti Vehicles will receive: - 2 Years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan - 72 Month/160,000 KMS Power Train warranty - Preferred Interest Rates - Extensive CPO Inspection Below is the list of added value to the CPO programs included: Infiniti CPO 2 Years/32,000 No Charge Oil Change Plan Tire Warranty Roadside Assistance 6 Year/160,000 Base Powertrain Extended Warranty Preferred Interest Rates 169-Point Inspection Process Sirius XM 3-Month Satellite Radio Trial CARFAX Vehicle History Report 10 Day/1,500km Vehicle Exchange Policy Grad Rebates Available Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need! At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2020 Infiniti QX50

67,815 KM

Details Description Features

$33,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Infiniti QX50

Essential AWD | Nav | 360 Camera | Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Infiniti QX50

Essential AWD | Nav | 360 Camera | Moonroof

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

  1. 10930523
  2. 10930523
  3. 10930523
Contact Seller
Sale

$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
67,815KM
Used
VIN 3PCAJ5M34LF107190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5DWCD
  • Mileage 67,815 KM

Vehicle Description

No Extra Charge Certified Pre-owned Infiniti Vehicles will receive:
- 2 Years/ 32,000 no charge oil change plan
- 72 Month/160,000 KMS Power Train warranty
- Preferred Interest Rates
- Extensive CPO Inspection
Below is the list of added value to the CPO programs included:
Infiniti CPO
2 Years/32,000 No Charge Oil Change Plan
Tire Warranty
Roadside Assistance
6 Year/160,000 Base Powertrain Extended Warranty
Preferred Interest Rates
169-Point Inspection Process
Sirius XM 3-Month Satellite Radio Trial
CARFAX Vehicle History Report
10 Day/1,500km Vehicle Exchange Policy
Grad Rebates Available

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
At Birchwood Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality Pre-Owned vehicle as well as a first-class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning.
Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood Infiniti and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change, cleaning, and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Infiniti to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.

Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
60 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Engine: 2.0L VC-Turbo 4-Cylinder
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: Shift by wire w/straight shift pattern on console, manual shift mode w/downshift rev matching and dual automatic transmission fluid coolers
5.846 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,296 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
forward emergency braking
Automatic Collision Notification & Emergency Call Emergency Sos
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Passenger Seat
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wi-Fi Hotspot
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Siri Eyes Free
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Sensor
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
fuel prices
weather
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Voice Recognition for Navigation Functions
Infiniti Controller
HD radio technology
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Navi Dual Display System -inc: lane guidance
3D building graphics
5 year complimentary access to premium traffic and MapCare
SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link w/3 month complimentary trial access to real-time traffic information
upper 8" and lower 7" HD touch screens
including one-shot voice destination entry
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces
AM/FM audio system w/single disc in dash CD player
4 USBs (2 IP lower
1 front centre console
1 rear of front centre console)
active noise cancellation and 6 speakers
SiriusXM radio w/advanced audio features and 90-day complimentary trial

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Infiniti

Used 2020 Infiniti QX50 Essential AWD | Nav | 360 Camera | Moonroof for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Infiniti QX50 Essential AWD | Nav | 360 Camera | Moonroof 67,815 KM $33,991 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Infiniti QX80 LUXE AWD | Heated/Cooling seats | DVD | Apple CarPlay for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Infiniti QX80 LUXE AWD | Heated/Cooling seats | DVD | Apple CarPlay 22,219 KM $64,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Infiniti QX80 7-Passenger 4WD | Nav | Heated/Cooling seats | DVD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Infiniti QX80 7-Passenger 4WD | Nav | Heated/Cooling seats | DVD 102,594 KM $39,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Infiniti

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Infiniti

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3390

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

Contact Seller
2020 Infiniti QX50